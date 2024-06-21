Analyzing the Follow-up for Peer Support in Patients in ICUs

The following is a summary of “Peer support in intensive care unit follow-up: A qualitative evaluation,” published in the May 2024 issue of Critical Care by Glæemose, et al.

Survivors of ICUs and families look for support and information about recovery from critical illness, suggesting a need for well-studied peer support programs.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine how structured group meetings were facilitated, the physical environments, and how participants experienced meeting peers.

They conducted a qualitative evaluation among 22 participants that included focused ethnographic observations and semi-structured interviews. Participants attended three intensive care unit café meetings in a university hospital. Thematic analysis was performed on all the collected data.

The results showed that three main themes emerged: ‘Accommodating patient and relative diversity’, ‘Options for identification’, and ‘Building community’. Participants were less concerned about café meeting content, setting, and timing, and recommended that patients and relatives attend together due to shared experiences post-critical illness. Larger participant groups increased exposure to varied illness trajectories. Prior experiences were insufficient in managing new life situations, leaving participants feeling isolated.

Investigators concluded that peer support fostered a sense of belonging and reduced feelings of isolation, highlighting the importance of connection over specific program structures.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/nicc.13089