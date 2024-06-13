Analyzing the Link Between IC, APOE Genotype, Polygenic Risk Score and Dementia Risk

The following is a summary of “Intrinsic Capacity, Polygenic Risk Score, APOE Genotype, and Risk of Dementia: A Prospective Cohort Study Based on the UK Biobank,” published in the June 2024 issue of Neurology by Sun et al.

A new World Health Organization metric, intrinsic capacity (IC), has yet to be studied for its association with developing dementia or its specific forms.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the association between IC and dementia risk, including its subtypes, and to determine if IC modulates the influence of genetic predisposition for dementia.

They examined 366,406 participants from the UK Biobank (2006 and 2010), 7 factors were assessed, representing functional status across 4 IC domains, to calculate a complete IC deficit score. The relationship between the IC deficit score and dementia incidence was clarified using Cox models.

The results showed 5,207 documented cases of dementia, including 2,186 cases of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and 1,175 cases of vascular dementia (VD). Compared to those with an IC score of 0, individuals with an IC score of 4 or more had a significantly higher risk of dementia (HR 2.17, 95% CI 1.92–2.45). In the combined analysis, participants with a high polygenic risk score (PRS) and an IC score of 4 or more had an HR of 8.11 (95% CI 6.28–10.47) for all-cause dementia compared to those with a low PRS and an IC score of 0. Similar findings were observed in the AD and VD groups.

Investigators concluded that lower IC was associated with an increased risk of dementia, especially for those with a genetic predisposition.

