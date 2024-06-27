Analyzing the Multidisciplinary Management of SGM with Bladder Cancer

The following is a summary of “Multidisciplinary management of sexual and gender minorities with bladder cancer,” published in the June 2024 issue of Urology by Ahrendt et al.

Bladder cancer represents a prevalent urological malignancy associated with heightened morbidity and mortality among sexual and gender minority (SGM) populations, exacerbated by increased risk factors, disparities in healthcare access, and suboptimal cancer care quality. Addressing these disparities necessitates a comprehensive approach, outlined in this review, focusing on the unique considerations in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of SGM individuals with bladder cancer. Initial assessments should encompass a thorough medical and surgical history, alongside discussions regarding patient-specific goals related to sexual function and organ preservation, as well as a comprehensive evaluation of sexual function itself. Factors such as prior gender-affirming surgeries significantly influence diagnostic and treatment strategies, including decisions regarding surgical interventions and radiation therapy.

Throughout the continued care for SGM individuals with bladder cancer, it is crucial to recognize and address the systemic discrimination that these individuals may encounter. Conversations should be approached with sensitivity and humility, integrating mental and social support resources to ensure holistic patient care. This review emphasizes the importance of tailored, patient-centered approaches to optimize outcomes and enhance the quality of life for individuals with SGM facing bladder cancer, highlighting the need for inclusive and equitable healthcare practices in oncology.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1078143924004964