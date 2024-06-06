Analyzing the Outcomes of Seasonal Viruses and SARS-CoV-2 in Hospitalized Adults for SARI

The following is a summary of “Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 and seasonal viruses among 2 million adults hospitalized for severe acute respiratory infection during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil,” published in the May 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Diniz et al.

COVID-19’s emergence significantly altered the spread of typical seasonal respiratory viruses.

Researchers started a retrospective study investigating how adults hospitalized with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) during COVID-19 fared with SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to seasonal viruses.

They conducted a population-based cohort study involving individuals over 18 admitted for SARI in Brazil (February 2020 to February 2023). The main focus was on in-hospital death, and competing risk analysis was employed to accommodate other concurrent events.

The results showed that of 2,159,171 patients, SARS-CoV-2 was the primary virus identified (98.7%). The cumulative incidence of in-hospital death stood at 33.1%, 31.5%, 21.0%, 18.7%, and 18.6% for SARS-CoV-2, adenovirus, RSV, influenza, and other viruses, respectively. SARS-CoV-2 contributed to 99.3% of the fatalities. Older age, male gender, comorbidities, hospitalization in the northern region, and oxygen saturation below 95% were common risk indicators for mortality across all viruses.

Investigators concluded that in this large cohort study. At the same time, SARS-CoV-2 and adenovirus infections carried the highest mortality risk; factors like age, sex, underlying health conditions, location, and oxygen levels also played a significant role.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/infdis/jiae295/7685988