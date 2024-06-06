Analyzing the Prevalence of Tachycardia Post-COVID-19

The following is a summary of “Evaluation of the Existence of Post-COVID-19 Tachycardia in a Community Healthcare System,” published in the February 2024 issue of Cardiology by Wang et al.

After recovering from COVID-19, some people experience lingering symptoms, known as post-COVID-19 syndrome. Palpitations are common, but the association between COVID-19 and sinus tachycardia is scarcely known.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the correlation of sinus tachycardia after COVID-19 infection, known as Post COVID-19 tachycardia (PCT), which is different from inappropriate sinus tachycardia (IST) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

They used data from 1,425 patients admitted for COVID-19 with an interest in finding an association with PCT. Descriptive statistics were used to check PCT prevalence. Predictive patient traits and comorbidities were evaluated with multinomial logistic regression. The association between patient comorbidities and characteristics was evaluated with the corresponding Pearson Chi-square test and post hoc tests Phi and Cramer’s V.

The results showed that around 28.18% had PCT, with a strong link to patients aged under 65. Shorter stays, unknown smoking status, and commercial insurance were also linked to PCT. Less severe COVID-19, lower readmission rates, and fewer comorbidities were more likely to be associated with PCT.

Investigators concluded that PCT seems different from IST and POTS, standing out in the post-COVID-19 syndrome lineup. More research is needed to understand its causes and confirm it as a unique condition.

Source: cardiologyres.org/index.php/Cardiologyres/article/view/1604/1547