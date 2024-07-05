Analyzing the Real-world Data on Cenobamate: A Multicenter Study

The following is a summary of “Cenobamate: real-world data from a retrospective multicenter study,” published in the July 2024 issue of Neurology by Lauxmann et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study examining the weight effects of adjunctive cenobamate with concomitant antiseizure medications (ASMs) from prior phase 2 studies with the open-label extensions (OLEs) and a long-term, open-label phase 3 safety study.

They enrolled patients with uncontrolled focal seizures who were taking stable doses of 1–3 ASMs. In study C013, cenobamate was adjusted to achieve a significant dose of 200 mg per day (maximum open-label extension dose of 400 mg per day). In studies C017 and C021, cenobamate was administered at various doses (100 mg, 200 mg, or 400 mg per day), with a maximum dose of 400 mg per day. A post hoc analysis examined median weight changes 1 and 2 years from baseline.

The results showed 39 patients with a median weight change from baseline in C013, 206 patients in C017 (combined dose groups), and 1,054 patients in C021, ranging from −0.2 to −0.9 kg in 1 year and from −1.0 to +1.0 kilograms in 2 years. Reductions in weight were observed in patients discontinuing valproate by 1 year (−13.0 kg, C013, n=1) / 2 years (−24.5 kg, C017, n=2) and discontinuing gabapentin by 1 year (−7.1 kg, C017, n=2) and 2 years (−7.0 kg, C017, n=2). Median weight changes from baseline for patients taking valproate, gabapentin, or pregabalin ranged from −3.1 to +2.6 kg at 1 year and from −1.6 to +2.7 kilograms in 2 years.

Investigators concluded that cenobamate use, even alongside other weight-gaining ASMs, did not cause significant weight changes over one or two years of treatment.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00415-024-12510-1