Analyzing the Safety and Effectiveness of Semaglutide in Patients with Obesity and HFpEF

The following is a summary of “Efficacy and safety of semaglutide in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and obesity,” published in the May 2024 issue of Cardiology by Rehman et al.

Semaglutide, a once-weekly medication, has shown promising results in weight loss and heart health in other groups.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine the effectiveness of semaglutide for patients with obesity and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

They analyzed 318 patients with HFpEF. In this cohort, 104 patients received semaglutide, and 214 received a placebo. The primary outcome was evaluating changes in exercise capacity and weight management.

The result showed that semaglutide treatment notably boosted primary goals. Patients on semaglutide showed significant improvement in exercise capacity, walking an average of 15.1 meters more than the placebo group (95% CI 5.8 to 24.4, P=0.002). The semaglutide group also experienced substantial weight loss (mean difference -2.9%, 95% CI: -4.1 to -1.7, P=0.001). The semaglutide group also reported reductions in C-reactive protein levels and improvements in other clinical parameters. Adverse events were generally well handled.

Investigators concluded that Semaglutide showed clear benefits for patients with HFpEF struggling with obesity, improving symptoms and physical function and leading to weight loss.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/clc.24283