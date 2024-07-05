Analyzing the Utilization of Automated Ventilation Mode in COPD

The following is a summary of “Use of an Automated Ventilation Mode in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: A Randomized Controlled Trial,” published in the April 2024 issue of Critical Care by Cinleti et al.

Prolonged mechanical ventilation in patients with critical illnesses increases complications and lengthens ICU stays. Minimizing ventilation duration is a top priority in ICUs.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the effectiveness of Intelligent Ventilation – Adaptive Support Ventilation (INTELLiVENT®-ASV®), a fully closed-loop mode, in ventilating patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) focusing on ventilation duration and clinician workload compared to a conventional mode.

They conducted an RCT at a 23-bed medical ICU. Patients with COPD who required IMV were randomly assigned to either the INTELLiVENT®-ASV® group or the Pressure-Assisted Controlled Ventilation (P-ACV ) group. A software program connected to the ventilator tracked ventilation data throughout the study. The two groups were compared on several key outcomes, including the duration of mechanical ventilation and weaning, the

frequency of manual and automatic ventilator adjustments, and other relevant clinical measures.

The result showed that patients in the INTELLiVENT®-ASV® group experienced a significantly shorter duration of mechanical ventilation compared to the P-ACV group [1.9 (1.0-3.8) days vs. 3.0 (1.9-5.2) days, P=0.02]. Additionally, the INTELLiVENT®-ASV® group required fewer manual adjustments to ventilator settings and blood gas analyses than in the P-ACV group [1.2 (0.2-1.7) vs. 6.8 (4.6-8.2), P<0.001, and 1.38 (1.03-2.06) vs. 2.09 (1.58-7.74), P<0.05, respectively].

Investigators concluded that closed-loop ventilation holds promise for shortening mechanical ventilation time and easing the workload of respiratory therapists.

Source: jcritintensivecare.org/article/358