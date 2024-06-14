Analyzing the Variations in Pulmonary Hemodynamics Among Hispanic Patients with PAH

The following is a summary of “Insights Into differences in pulmonary hemodynamics in hispanic patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension,” published in the April 2024 issue of Cardiology by Fadah et al.

The latest data reveal that patients with Hispanic pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) have better survival rates than others with similar baseline hemodynamics. However, the reason for this advancement remains unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare the pulmonary hemodynamics of Hispanic and non-Hispanic patients with PAH and understand how these affect their health outcomes.

They used right heart catheterization data from treatment-naive patients with PAH at a single center, which included 138 Hispanic patients with PAH meeting specific criteria from January 2012 to December 2022.

The results showed that over ten years, 226 patients with PAH were found, where 138 (61%) were Hispanic and 88 (39%) were non-Hispanic. The Hispanic group had a better five-year survival rate along with lower pulmonary artery pressures (71.5 ± 18.7 vs. 81.7 ± 21.0, P=0.004), lower pulmonary vascular resistance (9.9 ± 6.8 vs. 11.7 ± 5.2, P=0.024), and significantly higher pulmonary arterial compliance (PAc) (1.36 ± 0.64 vs. 1.0 ± 0.48, P=0.020) than the non-Hispanic group.

Investigators concluded that Hispanic patients with PAH tend to have better lung function and outcomes. However, more research is required to understand why and how this happens.

Source: cardiologyres.org/index.php/Cardiologyres/article/view/1618/1568