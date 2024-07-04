Analzying Bilateral Sutureless Application of Human dAM with sBCL for Moderate-to-Severe DED

Photo Credit: CentralITAlliance

The following is a summary of “Bilateral Sutureless Application of Human Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane with a Specialised Bandage Contact Lens for Moderate-to-Severe Dry Eye Disease: A Prospective Study with 1-Month Follow-Up,” published in the May 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Travé-Huarte et al.

Dry eye disease (DED) causes discomfort and affects the eye surface. Using dehydrated amniotic membrane (dAM) under a specialized bandage contact lens (sBCL) might help ease symptoms and signs of moderate-to-severe DED.

Researchers conducted a prospective study evaluating the effects of sutureless dAM treatment with sBCL in patients with moderate-to-severe DED.

They studied 35 patients with moderate-to-severe DED using Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI) scores >30. Assessment occurred at baseline (day -30), control (day 0) after 30 days with no treatment, and 30 days post-application of dAM under sBCL. The intervention included two successive dAM applications (17mm diameter, with a 6mm central aperture, Omnigen VIEW) under an 18mm sBCL (OmniLenz). Various symptom and ocular health indicators were measured using OSDI, Dry Eye Questionnaire-5 (DEQ-5), Symptom Assessment iN Dry Eye (SANDE), and other ocular health indicators like non-invasive breakup-time, corneal and conjunctival staining, and lid wiper epitheliopathy (LWE) length and width.

The results showed that after the 30-day no-treatment period, symptoms remained stable. However, one month post dAM treatment, there was a significant reduction in OSDI scores (from 55.8 to 32.3, P<0.001), DEQ-5 (from 14.6 to 10.0, P<0.001), SANDE frequency (from 65.2 to 43.6, P<0.001), and SANDE severity from (59.8 to 41.1, P<0.001). LWE width also decreased significantly, from grade 2 (50-75% of the lid wiper) to grade 1 (25-50% of the lid wiper)(P=0.011).

Investigators concluded that an 8-10 day bilateral treatment with dAM and sBCL improves symptoms by 31-42% and reduces eye surface stress, offering a promising option for patients with stubborn moderate-to-severe dry eye disease.

