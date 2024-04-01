SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Anti-gouty arthritis and anti-inflammatory effects of curcumin nanoparticles in monosodium urate crystals induced Balb/C mice.

Apr 01, 2024

Contributors: Chanda Javed,Razia Noreen,Samia Gul Niazi,Mubin Mustafa Kiyani,Qurat Ul Ain

  • Chanda Javed

    Department of Biochemistry, Government College University, Faisalabad, 38000, Pakistan.

    Razia Noreen

    Department of Biochemistry, Government College University, Faisalabad, 38000, Pakistan. drrazianoreen@gcuf.edu.pk.

    Samia Gul Niazi

    Faculty of Pharmacy, Hamdard University Islamabad Campus, Islamabad, Pakistan.

    Mubin Mustafa Kiyani

    Shifa College of Medical Technology, Shifa Tameer e Milat University, Islamabad, Pakistan.

    Qurat Ul Ain

    Riphah Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Riphah International University, Lahore Campus, Lahore, Pakistan. quratkhawaja2@gmail.com.

