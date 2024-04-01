Anti-gouty arthritis and anti-inflammatory effects of curcumin nanoparticles in monosodium urate crystals induced Balb/C mice.

Gout is a metabolic condition characterized by the accumulation of urate crystals in the synovial joints. These crystal depositions result in joint swelling and increased concentration of serum uric acid in blood. The commercially available drugs lower serum uric acid levels and reduce inflammation, but these standard therapies have many side effects. This study aimed to investigate anti-gout and anti-inflammatory properties of curcumin nanoparticles (CNPs). For this purpose, CNPs were prepared by dissolving curcumin into dichloromethane. Then, gout was induced by injecting monosodium urate crystals (MSU) in the ankle joint and in the intra-peritoneal cavity which caused ankle swelling and increased blood uric acid levels. CNPs in different concentrations (5, 10, and 20 ppm) and allopurinol were orally administered. The MSU crystals increased the xanthine oxidase levels both in serum and the liver. Moreover, MSU crystals increased the serum levels of interleukin 1β, interleukin-6, tumor necrosis factor-alpha, liver function tests markers, renal function tests markers, and lipid profiles. However, the administration of CNPs decreased the levels of all these variables. CNPs increased the serum high-density lipoprotein and interleukin-10 levels. Moreover, CNPs also reduced ankle swelling significantly. Hence, the levels of xanthine oxidase, uric acid and ankle swelling were reduced significantly by oral administration of CNPs. Our findings indicate that CNPs through their anti-inflammatory properties significantly alleviate gouty arthritis. Thus, the study concluded that CNPs can be developed as an efficient anti-gout agent with minimal side effects.© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature Switzerland AG.

