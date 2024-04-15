Antibiotic prescribing patterns in the placement of dental implants in Europe: A systematic review of survey-based studies.

The present systematic review aims to investigate the guidelines for prescribing Preventive Antibiotic Therapy (PAT) in the placement of dental implants (DIs) without anatomical constraints in healthy patients by clinicians in Europe and to compare them with current recommendations.

A search was performed in 4 databases: Medline (via PubMed), Web of Science, Scopus, and LILACS. The criteria employed were those described in the PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis) declaration (PROSPERO Registration number: CRD42022382278).

The electronic search identified 10 studies published between 2010 and 2023 that met the established criteria. Overall, 60.8% ± 24.1% of European professionals routinely prescribe PAT, with the most frequent regimen being perioperative (mean= 46.7% ± 24.3%), followed by postoperative PAT only (mean= 20.3% ± 9.7%).

The most commonly prescribed antibiotic both pre- and postoperatively is amoxicillin and, in allergic patients, clindamycin. In Europe, more doses of PAT are being prescribed than suggested by current recommendations. For this reason, more PAT education is needed in educational curricula to promote a more rational use of antibiotics to reduce the occurrence of antimicrobial resistance.



