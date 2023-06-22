WEDNESDAY, June 21, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Depression and anxiety are highly prevalent in patients with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), according to a review published in the June issue of EP Europace.

Erica S. Ghezzi, from the University of South Australia in Adelaide, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to estimate the prevalence of mood disorders and symptom severities at pre- and post-ICD insertions.

Based on 109 articles (39,954 patients), the researchers found that clinically relevant anxiety was reported for 22.58 percent of ICD patients across all timepoints following insertion. Depression was seen in 15.42 percent of ICD patients and posttraumatic stress disorder was seen in 12.43 percent. Rates were similar across indication groups. Patients who experienced shocks had a higher likelihood of clinically relevant anxiety and depression (odds ratios, 3.92 and 1.87 for anxiety and depression, respectively). For anxiety, higher symptoms were seen in women versus men postinsertion (Hedges’ g = 0.39). In the first five months postinsertion, depression symptoms decreased (Hedges’ g = 0.13), and anxiety symptoms decreased after six months (Hedges’ g = 0.07).

“Psychological assessment, monitoring, and therapy should be offered to ICD patients and their partners as part of routine care,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

