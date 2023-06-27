MONDAY, June 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) — During April 2022 to March 2023, the number of reported U.S. electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) poisoning exposure cases increased, according to research published in the June 23 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Nicole A. Tashakkori, M.P.H., from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Silver Spring, Maryland, and colleagues examined the number and characteristics of e-cigarette exposed cases in the United States by analyzing data from the National Poison Data System for April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

The researchers found that 7,043 e-cigarette exposure cases were reported during April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, representing a 32 percent increase from 476 to 630. Overall, 87.8 percent of exposures occurred among children aged <5 years. The most common exposure routes were inhalation or nasal (61.0 percent) and ingestion or oral (40.0 percent). Hospital admission occurred in 0.6 percent of e-cigarette exposure cases, and 8.3 percent of exposures required treatment at a health care facility. In 0.2 and 1.9 percent of exposure cases, respectively, a major and moderate effect were experienced. One reported case resulted in death. About one-half of reported cases resulted in a minor effect or no reported effect (27.2 and 19.1 percent, respectively). Of the 342 cases with brand information, Elf Bar was the most commonly reported brand (60.8 percent).

“Health care providers; the public health community; e-cigarette manufacturers, distributors, sellers, and marketers; and the public should be aware that e-cigarettes have the potential to cause poisoning exposure and are a continuing public health concern,” the authors write.

