Assessing Double Layer Sign and RPE in ST-LP for CSCR

The following is a summary of “Double Layer Sign and Pigment Epithelial Detachment in Patients Treated with Subthreshold Laser for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy,” published in the February 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Enders et al.

Central serous chorioretinopathy (CSCR) is caused by serous detachments of the central neurosensory retina. It can also cause changes in the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), such as focal detachment of the RPE.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the impact of subthreshold photocoagulation (ST-LP) on RPE detachment and double-layer signs and checked for correlations with visual acuity.

They analyzed patients treated with ST-LP for CSCR at a German university eye clinic between 2009 and 2014, focusing on OCT measurements of pigment epithelial detachment (PED) and double layer sign (DLS).

The results showed that 54 eyes from 49 patients were studied. The PED frequency dropped from 66% cases at baseline to 50% after 3 months, with no significant changes in lift-off volume. The DLS was significantly lower at 8 weeks post ST-LP (63%, P<0.05), but not after 12 weeks.

Investigators concluded that PEDs and DLS are common in CSCR, with no clear link between BCVA and PED/DLS characteristics. ST-LP reduces PED size but might increase DLS. More studies are needed, especially on DLS and CNV occurrence.

Source: openophthalmologyjournal.com/VOLUME/18/ELOCATOR/e18743641275908/FULLTEXT