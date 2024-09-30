Assessing Quality Scores in Endometriosis Surgery Documentation

Photo Credit: Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

The following is a summary of “Evaluating the quality of endometriosis operative reports among high volume endometriosis surgeons.,” published in the September 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Kobylianskii et al.

There is a need to assess how well operative reports for endometriosis surgeries are written, especially by experienced, high-volume surgeons trained in this specialty.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study evaluating the quality of these operative reports from endometriosis surgeries.

They reviewed 5 consecutive deidentified surgical reports from each surgeon, evaluated by 2 reviewers. Each report received a quality score from 0 to 28 based on the American Association of Gynecological Laparoscopists (AAGL) classification. Primary outcomes included the proportion of assignable AAGL 2021 stages. Secondary outcomes consisted of median dictation quality scores, the proportion of fertility-preserving cases with assignable Endometriosis Fertility Index scores, individual quality score components, and variations in quality scores among surgeons, institutions, and reporting methods.

The result showed that 82 operative reports were reviewed from 16 surgeons across 7 sites in Ontario. An AAGL stage could be assigned in 48 out of 82 cases (59%), and an EFI score was assignable in 31 out of 45 fertility-preserving cases (69%). The median quality score was 57% (range 18%-86%), with only 13% of reports commenting on residual disease. There was poor consistency in quality scores for individual surgeons (ICC=0.22, 95% CI: 0.03-0.49). Significant differences in quality scores were found between surgeons (chi-square = 30.6, df = 16, P=0.015) and institutions (chi-square = 19.59, df = 7, P=0.007). Quality scores were similar regardless of whether a trainee or staff completed the report, used a template, or typed versus done by phone.

Investigators concluded that there is a lot of variability and inconsistency in documenting endometriosis surgeries. Standardizing surgical documentation is essential for improving communication and, in turn, enhancing patient care.



