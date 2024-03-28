Assessment of BMI and Prognosis in PTCL Using Pre-treatment [18F]FDG PET/CT

The following is a summary of “Pre-treatment 18F]FDG PET/CT for assessing bone marrow involvement and prognosis in patients with newly diagnosed peripheral T-cell lymphoma,” published in the March 2024 issue of Hematology by Chen et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the use of [18F] fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG)-positron emission tomography (PET)/computed tomography (CT) for assessing bone marrow involvement (BMI) and prognosis in newly diagnosed peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCLs).

They examined 201 qualified PTCLs who underwent pre-bone marrow biopsy (BMB) and PET/CT. BM status via PET was evaluated visually and with a quantitative index (the maximal standardized uptake value [SUV max ] of BM divided by the SUV max of the liver [M/L]).

The results showed that 148 patients had no evidence of BMI by PET or BMB. Both methods detected BMI in 16 patients.PET/CT had a sensitivity of 43.2% and specificity of 90.2% for confirmed BMI by BMB (κ=0.353).25 patients with stage I to II disease had no BMI detected by PET/CT and BMB. Image-guided biopsy was recommended for focal FDG uptake outside the iliac crest on PET/CT.BMB significantly impacted OS (P=0.020), while the Metabolic/Lesion (M/L) ratio affected PFS (P=0.002) and OS (P<0.001).In multivariate analysis, the M/L ratio was an independent prognostic factor for OS (HR 1.825, 95% CI 1.071-3.110, P=0.027).PET or BMB revealed no significant differences in BMI.

Investigators concluded that PET/CT provided additional information for assessing BMI and offered a prognostic tool for PTCL patients.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2024.2325317