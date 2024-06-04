mRNA and lncRNA Transcriptome Profile Alterations in Condyloma Acuminatum Suggest New Therapeutic Targets

Photo Credit: Love Employee

The following is a summary of “Integrated analysis of long non-coding RNAs and mRNAs associated with condyloma acuminatum,” published in the February 2024 issue of Dermatology by Tao, et al.

(CA) is a common sexually transmitted disease caused by low-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, known for its high transmission and recurrence rates. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) are crucial gene transcription regulators and involve numerous biological processes. Although lncRNAs have been studied in cervical cancer, their expression and function in CA are poorly understood. For a study, researchers sought to identify the expression patterns of messenger RNAs (mRNAs) and lncRNAs in CA using high-throughput lncRNA sequencing and to explore their potential functions.

High-throughput lncRNA sequencing was employed to analyze the expression profiles of mRNAs and lncRNAs in CA tissues compared to healthy controls. Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) and lncRNAs (DELs) were identified. Quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) and immunohistochemical staining were used to validate the sequencing data. Functional enrichment analysis was conducted to understand the biological processes and pathways associated with the upregulated DEGs. Co-expression network analysis was performed to identify potential target genes of the DELs and their enriched biological processes and pathways.

A total of 3,033 DEGs and 1,090 DELs were significantly altered in CA compared to healthy controls. The validation results from qRT-PCR and immunohistochemical staining were consistent with the sequencing data. Functional enrichment analysis revealed that the upregulated DEGs in CA were involved in processes such as virus response, immune response, cell cycle regulation, tumor necrosis factor (TNF) signaling, and p53 signaling pathways. Co-expression network analysis identified potential target genes of DELs, which were enriched in biological processes like cell differentiation, intrinsic apoptotic signaling, and pathways related to virus infection, cancer pathways, T helper 17 cell differentiation, mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling, and Wnt signaling pathways.

Compared to healthy controls, the study identified significant alterations in the transcriptome profiles, including mRNAs and lncRNAs, in CA. The findings highlighted the potential functions of lncRNAs in the pathogenesis of CA and suggested new therapeutic targets for treating this disease.

Reference: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1346-8138.17133