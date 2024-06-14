Association Between Suicidal Ideation and RNT as a Transdiagnostic Risk Factor

Photo Credit: Simpson33

The following is a summary of “Repetitive negative thinking as a unique transdiagnostic risk factor for suicidal ideation,” published in the April 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Caudle et al.

Repetitive negative thinking (RNT) is common in mood and anxiety disorders. It is linked to increased distressing thoughts and suicide risk, but most research has focused on specific types of RNT within certain disorders.

Researchers conducted a prospective study evaluating the correlation of transdiagnostic RNT with suicidal thoughts across different disorders beyond just depression or anxiety symptoms.

They found 54 people (aged between 22 and 25) with mood, anxiety, and/or trauma disorders who completed interview assessing suicidal risk (Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale [C-SSRS]) answering questions regarding RNT, depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. Subjects were later classified based on their suicide risk level, and the connection between RNT and risk group was analyzed.

The results showed that 51 patients showed signs of major Depressive Disorder, panic disorders (19), generalized anxiety disorder (17), PTSD (11), social anxiety disorder (5), and agoraphobia (1). RNT was uniquely correlated to suicide risk, along with severity of depression and anxiety.

Investigators concluded that RNT assessments in clinical practice could help gauge suicide risk, and targeting RNT might help prevent suicide for those at risk.

