Association Between Windowed ICU Rooms and Delirium Frequency

The following is a summary of “Windows in the ICU and Postoperative Delirium: A Retrospective Cohort Study,” published in the January 2025 issue of Critical Care by Anderson et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the relationship between the presence or absence of windows in patient rooms and ICU delirium.

They evaluated delirium using the Confusion Assessment Method for the ICU in patients admitted to ICU between January 1, 2020, and September 1, 2023. Patients were categorized into windowed or nonwindowed groups based on ICU room design. The primary outcome was the presence of delirium at any point during the ICU stay while, the secondary outcomes included delirium in the first 7 days, hospital and ICU length of stay, in-hospital mortality, pain scores, and Richmond Agitation-Sedation Scale scores.

The results showed that 3,527 patient encounters were analyzed, with 1,292 (37%) admitted to rooms without windows. Delirium occurred in 21% of patients (460/2235) in windowed rooms and 16% (206/1292) in nonwindowed rooms. After adjusting, patients in windowed rooms had higher odds of delirium (odds ratio, 1.29; 95% CI, 1.07–1.56; P = 0.008). Hospital (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR], 0.94; 95% CI, 0.87–1.00) and ICU length of stay (aHR, 0.93; 95% CI, 0.87–1.00) were longer in windowed rooms, but this was not statistically significant (P = 0.06 and 0.05, respectively) and no substantial differences were found in other secondary outcomes.

Investigators concluded that the study provided valuable insights into the association between the presence or absence of windows in the ICU-built environment and the frequency of delirium.

Source: journals.lww.com/ccmjournal/abstract/9900/windows_in_the_icu_and_postoperative_delirium__a.438.aspx