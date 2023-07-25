Association of Circulating Tumor DNA Testing Before Tissue Diagnosis With Time to Treatment Among Patients With Suspected Advanced Lung Cancer: The ACCELERATE Nonrandomized Clinical Trial.

Liquid biopsy has emerged as a complement to tumor tissue profiling for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The optimal way to integrate liquid biopsy into the diagnostic algorithm for patients with newly diagnosed advanced NSCLC remains unclear.

To evaluate the use of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) genotyping before tissue diagnosis among patients with suspected advanced NSCLC and its association with time to treatment.

This single-group nonrandomized clinical trial was conducted among 150 patients at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre-University Health Network (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) between July 1, 2021, and November 30, 2022. Patients referred for investigation and diagnosis of lung cancer were eligible if they had radiologic evidence of advanced lung cancer prior to a tissue diagnosis.

Patients underwent plasma ctDNA testing with a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay before lung cancer diagnosis. Diagnostic biopsy and tissue NGS were performed per standard of care.

The primary end point was time from referral to treatment initiation among patients with advanced nonsquamous NSCLC using ctDNA testing before diagnosis (ACCELERATE [Accelerating Lung Cancer Diagnosis Through Liquid Biopsy] cohort). This cohort was compared with a reference cohort using standard tissue genotyping after tissue diagnosis.

Of the 150 patients (median age at diagnosis, 68 years [range, 33-91 years]; 80 men [53%]) enrolled, 90 (60%) had advanced nonsquamous NSCLC. The median time to treatment was 39 days (IQR, 27-52 days) for the ACCELERATE cohort vs 62 days (IQR, 44-82 days) for the reference cohort (P < .001). Among the ACCELERATE cohort, the median turnaround time from sample collection to genotyping results was 7 days (IQR, 6-9 days) for plasma and 23 days (IQR, 18-28 days) for tissue NGS (P < .001). Of the 90 patients with advanced nonsquamous NSCLC, 21 (23%) started targeted therapy before tissue NGS results were available, and 11 (12%) had actionable alterations identified only through plasma testing.

This nonrandomized clinical trial found that the use of plasma ctDNA genotyping before tissue diagnosis among patients with suspected advanced NSCLC was associated with accelerated time to treatment compared with a reference cohort undergoing standard tissue testing.

ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04863924.



