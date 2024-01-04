Atrophy & Lesion Activity in Early MS Impact Disease Progression

Increased global atrophy or pseudo-atrophy in the first year of treatment for MS is predictive of clinically definite MS (CDMS), while positive lesion activity in years 1 and 2 is related to CDMS, according to results published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal. Hugo Vrenken, PhD, and colleagues examined the predictive value of MRI-derived brain and lesion volume changes in years 1 and 2 of treatment on disease progression in patients (N=262) treated for early MS. The study team associated faster global atrophy or pseudo-atrophy and positive lesion activity in years 1 and 2 with a higher probability of, and faster conversion to, CDMS. Dr. Vrenken and colleagues also discovered that negative lesion activity in year one and slower central atrophy in year two were predictive of confirmed disability progression as assessed with the 9-Hole Peg Test. Positive lesion activity in year 2 was prognostic for accelerated global atrophy, while positive lesion activity in years 1 and 2 was predictive of faster central atrophy.

