Avocado consumption was associated with lower cardiometabolic risk measures

1. Participants who identified themselves as avocado consumers had lower body mass index, waist circumference, plasma glucose, and cholesterol level compared with non-consumers.

2. Avocado consumers also consumed more fruit and vegetables compared to non-consumers.

Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good)

Cardiovascular disease affects a large population worldwide, with many efforts aimed at establishing interventions that prevent development of high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and blood glucose, which all increase the risk for cardiovascular disease. The effect of dietary patterns in lowering these parameters has been evaluated but fewer studies have looked at the effect of one specific food. This study examined the association between avocado consumption and cardiometabolic risk measures.

This was a cross-sectional study that included 2376 Australian adults. Participants who were pregnant or breastfeeding were excluded. Avocado consumption was evaluated through a 24-hour food intake recall survey. The primary outcomes were body mass index, waist circumferences and serum levels of cardiometabolic risk factors including lipid, cholesterol, HbA1c, plasma glucose, and blood pressure.

The results demonstrated that participants who identified themselves as avocado consumers had lower body mass index, waist circumference, plasma glucose, and cholesterol level compared with non-consumers. Interestingly, compared to non-consumers, avocado consumers also consumed more fruit and vegetables. Therefore, this study was limited by the inability to truly isolate avocado intake as the variable associated with the primary outcome. Nonetheless, this study suggests utility of future studies that evaluate the impact of specific foods, which could help improve feasibility of patient engagement in cardiometabolic risk lowering interventions

