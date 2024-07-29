Balloon Angioplasty Aids Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension

Photo Credit: Hanna Sova

Balloon pulmonary angioplasty (BPA) with refined techniques can be effective for treating patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH), according to research in JACC: Advances. Researchers evaluated the efficacy and safety of refined BPA in the treatment of patients with CTEPH. The analysis included retrospective data on 211 BPA sessions performed on 77 patients. The researchers found that after BPA, mean pulmonary vascular resistance improved by 26%, mean six-minute walk distance improved by 71.7 m, and World Health Organization functional class improved by one functional class. The investigators noted one death tied to reperfusion lung injury, and 10 sessions (4.7%) experienced hemoptysis complications. Improved functional and hemodynamic response was independently associated with preprocedural use of riociguat, reduced baseline physical activity compliance, and more than three BPA sessions per patient.