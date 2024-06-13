SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Barriers to Care Delay Costly Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Jun 13, 2024

Gasoyan H, Anwer F, Kovach JD, Casacchia NJ, Wang M, Rothberg, MB. Association between social determinants of health and time to treatment for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. J Clin Oncol. 42, 2024 (suppl 16; abstr 1583) DOI:10.1200/JCO.2024.42.16_suppl.1583

https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/233676

  • Hamlet Gasoyan, PhD

    Photo Credit: Cleveland Clinic

    Assistant Professor of Medicine
    Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine
    Case Western Reserve University
    Research Investigator
    Center for Value-Based Care Research
    Cleveland Clinic

    Dr. Gasoyan has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has no financial interests to disclose.

