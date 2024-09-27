Barriers to Single-Visit LARC in Socioeconomically Deprived Areas

Photo Credit: Esperanza33

The following is a summary of “Association between Socio-Economic Deprivation and Receipt of Long-Acting Reversible Contraception at a Single Clinic Visit,” published in the September 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Carmody et al.

Long-acting reversible contraception (LARC) methods like implants and IUDs are highly effective and popular contraceptive choices, but limited access to single-visit insertion, especially in underserved communities, hinders equitable reproductive healthcare.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study examining the association between residing in areas of high deprivation and successfully receiving single-visit LARC insertion within a large healthcare system.

They used Poisson regression analysis to investigate this association using data collected between 2019 and 2021.

The results showed that of 4,417 patients seeking LARC, 68.60% successfully underwent single-visit LARC insertion, and 23.70% resided in areas characterized by high deprivation. The analysis revealed a significant association between residing in high-deprivation areas and a lower likelihood of receiving single-visit LARC (adjusted risk ratio [aRR] 0.72, 95% CI 0.65–0.80).

They concluded that improving single-visit LARC access in clinics serving socioeconomically disadvantaged areas was crucial for reducing disparities in reproductive healthcare utilization and promoting equity.

