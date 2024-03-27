BDNF Levels Links to Long-term Success in Intensive PTSD Treatment Among Veterans

The following is a summary of “Brain derived neurotrophic factor and treatment outcomes among veterans attending an intensive treatment program for posttraumatic stress disorder,” published in the February 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Zalta et al.

PTSD therapies aim to reshape memories and beliefs about trauma within a condensed time frame, making learning and memory-related biological processes crucial factors in treatment success.

The potential role of Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) in intensive Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) treatment is crucial to grasp the background of these therapies and their emphasis on rapid learning within a short timeframe.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate the potential role of Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) in intensive Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) treatment.

They used demographics, medication use, depression, trauma type, service era, and the military branch to identify factors affecting PTSD symptoms. They recruited participants attending a 3-week PTSD ITP at Rush University in January 2017 for “PTSD at the Road Home Program: Center for Veterans and Their Families.” Blood draws occurred pre-treatment (Day 1) and post-treatment (Day 18).

The results showed significant reductions in PTSD symptoms following a 3-week ITP ( d=1.46, P < 0.001), with significant improvements maintained at a 3-month follow-up (d = 0.91, P < 0.001). However, BDNF levels unexpectedly decreased after treatment ( d = 0.64, P < 0.001) and were not directly associated with symptom improvement in the short term. Veterans with higher post-treatment BDNF levels exhibited both lower PTSD symptoms (n = 27, r = -0.57, P = 0.002) and more remarkable symptom improvement at 3-month follow-up (n = 27, r = 0.50, P = 0.008).

Investigators concluded that higher post-treatment BDNF levels potentially support long-term success in intensive PTSD treatment. This also aligns with existing theories suggesting BDNF plays a role in positive treatment outcomes, although the underlying mechanisms require further investigation.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022395624001195