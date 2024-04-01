Bimekizumab Exhibits Lasting Efficacy for Patients With Psoriasis

Photo Credit: Tumeyes

Researchers observed consistent response rates through 4 years of bimekizumab therapy in patients with psoriasis from several trials who rolled over into the open-label extension (OLE) trial BE BRIGHT. The analysis showed high rates of participants holding a Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) of 90 and 100 and a Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) of 0/1.

BE BRIGHT (NCT03598790) is an OLE study that included 771 patients with psoriasis from various phase 3 trials (BE SURE, NCT03412747; BE VIVID, NCT03370133; BE READY, NCT03410992) who were treated with bimekizumab with a 16-week double-blind phase and a maintenance part of 52 or 56 weeks.1 Participants entering the OLE with a PASI score less than 90 were treated with 320 mg bimekizumab every 4 weeks with a possibility of a dose switch when reaching a PASI score at least 90 at weeks 76 or 80. Also, those with a PASI score of at least 90 continued on a 320 mg dose every 8 weeks. The new analysis evaluated pooled data through 4 years of continuous bimekizumab therapy.

Mark Lebwohl, MD, emphasized that the initial patient characteristics included around 80% with prior systemic therapy, a mean weight close to 90 kg, and a DLQI score over 10. “This is a tough group of patients,” he commented.

At the end of the double-blinded trial phases of the parent trials (week 16), PASI90, PASI100, and body surface area 1% or less responses were present in 90.9%, 65.8%, and 78.5% of the participants. These results plateaued with respective maintained proportions of 86.1%, 64.7%, and 79.8% at week 196. “If you look at other vigorous markers of response, 89% of the participants still had PASI less than or equal to 2 at year 4,” Dr. Lebwohl noted.

Robust results were also observed for participants achieving a DLQI of 0/1: 71.5% at week 16 to 78.7% at week 196.

In summary, in psoriasis patients receiving bimekizumab who enrolled in the OLE, high rates of clinical and health-related quality-of-life responses were rapidly achieved and highly durable through 4 years.

