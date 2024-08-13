SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Biologics for Psoriasis: Towards Oral Therapies and Less Frequent Dosing

Aug 13, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Strober BE. Psoriasis: Treatment advances in biologics. IFPA Conference 2024, 27–29 June, Stockholm, Sweden.
  2. Merola JF, et al. Abstract 4288, EADV Congress 2023, 11–14 October, Berlin, Germany.
  3. Gordon KB, et al. Poster 52671, 2024 AAD Annual Meeting, 8–12 March, San Diego, U.S.
  4. Papp KA, et al. Poster 53833, 2024 AAD Annual Meeting, 8–12 March, San Diego, U.S.
  5. Schäkel K, et al. Poster 50236, 2024 AAD Annual Meeting, 8–12 March, San Diego, U.S.
  6. Bissonnette R, et al. FC08, EADV Congress 2023, 11–14 October, Berlin, Germany.
  7. Ferris LK, et al. Abstract S026, 2024 AAD Annual Meeting, 8–12 March, San Diego, U.S.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt