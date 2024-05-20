SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Bisoprolol in Patients With Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease at High Risk of Exacerbation: The BICS Randomized Clinical Trial.

May 20, 2024

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Graham Devereux

    Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Liverpool, United Kingdom.

    Centre for Healthcare Randomised Trials (CHaRT), University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

    Liverpool University Hospitals Foundation NHS Trust, University Hospital Aintree, Liverpool, United Kingdom.

    Seonaidh Cotton

    Centre for Healthcare Randomised Trials (CHaRT), University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

    Mintu Nath

    Medical Statistics Team, Institute of Applied Health Sciences, University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

    Nicola McMeekin

    School of Health & Wellbeing, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom.

    Karen Campbell

    Centre for Healthcare Randomised Trials (CHaRT), University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

    Rekha Chaudhuri

    School of Infection & Immunity, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom.

    Gourab Choudhury

    Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

    Anthony De Soyza

    Population Health Sciences Institute, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

    Shona Fielding

    Medical Statistics Team, Institute of Applied Health Sciences, University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

    Simon Gompertz

    Department of Respiratory Medicine, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, Birmingham, United Kingdom.

    John Haughney

    Centre of Academic Primary Care, University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

    Amanda J Lee

    Medical Statistics Team, Institute of Applied Health Sciences, University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

    Graeme MacLennan

    Centre for Healthcare Randomised Trials (CHaRT), University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

    Alyn Morice

    Cardiovascular and Respiratory Studies, Castle Hill Hospital, Hull, United Kingdom.

    John Norrie

    Edinburgh Clinical Trials Unit, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh BioQuarter, Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

    David Price

    Centre of Academic Primary Care, University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

    Philip Short

    Respiratory Medicine, Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, United Kingdom.

    Jorgen Vestbo

    Division of Infection, Immunity and Respiratory Medicine, University of Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom.

    Paul Walker

    Liverpool University Hospitals Foundation NHS Trust, University Hospital Aintree, Liverpool, United Kingdom.

    Jadwiga Wedzicha

    Imperial College London, National Heart and Lung Institute, London, United Kingdom.

    Andrew Wilson

    Norwich Medical School, University of East Anglia, Norwich, United Kingdom.

    Olivia Wu

    School of Health & Wellbeing, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom.

    Brian J Lipworth

    Ninewells Hospital and Medical School, University of Dundee, Dundee, United Kingdom.

