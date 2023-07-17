BODEXS90: A Prognostic Index for Mortality in Stable COPD

The following is a summary of “Development and validation of a prognostic index (BODEXS90) for mortality in stable chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” published in the July 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Golpe, et al.

Predicting chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) mortality is crucial for clinical decision-making. While various prognostic indices exist, few integrate practical oxygenation variables for widespread use in clinical settings. The BODEX index has demonstrated simplicity and utility in predicting mortality but does not incorporate oxygenation variables measured in real-life clinical practice. For a study, researchers sought to develop and externally validate a new prognostic index called BODEXS90, which combines the BODEX index variables with resting peripheral oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) measured using finger oximetry, to predict all-cause mortality in stable COPD.

It was an observational, multicenter historic cohort study. The BODEXS90 index was developed using a derivation cohort and subsequently validated using a separate validation cohort. Calibration of the index was assessed using the Hosmer-Lemeshow test. The discrimination capacity of BODEXS90 was compared to that of the BODEX index using receiver-operating characteristics curves. Cox regression analysis was used to model the index, considering both crude and adjusted analyses.

The derivation cohort comprised 787 subjects, while the validation cohort included 1,179 subjects. Resting peripheral oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) independently predicted all-cause mortality and the variables included in the BODEX index. The BODEXS90 index exhibited a significantly higher discrimination capacity for predicting mortality than the BODEX index, particularly in more severely affected patients, both in the derivation and validation cohorts.

The newly developed BODEXS90 index showed potential for guiding clinical decision-making algorithms in stable COPD, providing a practical and effective tool for predicting mortality in the population.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2531043720302257