GRSs Identify High-Risk Individuals for DKD

The following is a summary of “Genetic Risk Scores Identify People at High Risk of Developing Diabetic Kidney Disease: A Systematic Review,” published in the May 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Ali, et al.

Diabetic kidney disease (DKD) stands as the primary cause of end-stage renal disease, underlining the necessity for enhanced identification of individuals most susceptible to its development or progression. For a study, researchers sought to consolidate existing evidence concerning the effectiveness of genetic risk scores (GRSs) in predicting DKD onset among individuals with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

A comprehensive search encompassing databases such as MEDLINE, Embase, Web of Science, and Cochrane Reviews was conducted in June 2022 to compile pertinent literature. Key data elements sought encompassed study design, sample size, population demographics, relevant single nucleotide polymorphisms, DKD-related outcomes, and summary measures of findings. The Critical Appraisal Skills Programme checklist facilitated the methodological evaluation of the studies.

Among the 400 citations identified, 15 were deemed relevant for inclusion in the study. Notably, 7 studies yielded positive results, 5 exhibited mixed findings, and 3 demonstrated negative outcomes. Predominantly, studies characterized by robust methodological quality (n = 9) reported statistically significant and advantageous associations between GRSs and at least one DKD-related measure.

The systematic study underscored the potential of GRSs in pinpointing individuals with diabetes with heightened susceptibility to DKD development. In clinical practice, a reliable GRS could be employed during initial encounters with patients with diabetes to effectively stratify their risk of complications. However, further prospective investigations were warranted to bolster the findings.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/109/5/1189/7457362