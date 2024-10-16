Brain Dynamics as Biomarkers for Diagnosing DPD

Photo Credit: Oleksandr

The following is a summary of “Unraveling the brain dynamics of Depersonalization-Derealization Disorder: a dynamic functional network connectivity analysis,” published in the October 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Zheng et al.

Depersonalization-Derealization Disorder (DPD) disrupts self-consciousness and affects quality of life. Limited research on brain dynamics in DPD restricts understanding and advancement of diagnosis and treatment.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the brain dynamics of DPD.

They recruited 84 right-handed patients with DPD and 67 healthy controls (HCs), assessing participants using the Cambridge Depersonalization Scale and a subliminal self-face recognition task. They conducted a Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) intervention to evaluate its impact on brain dynamics, evidenced by Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) scans. Data preprocessing and analysis utilized Independent Component Analysis (ICA) and Dynamic Functional Network Connectivity (dFNC) to create a disease atlas for DPD. They compared dynamic brain states between patients with DPD and HCs using ANCOVA tests, assessed correlations with symptoms through Spearman correlation analysis, and examined tDCS effects via paired t-tests.

The results showed distinct brain networks for the Frontoparietal Network (FPN), Sensorimotor Network (SMN), and Default Mode Network (DMN) in patients with DPD via group ICA. About 4 dFNC states were identified, with State-1 significantly differing between DPD and HCs (F = 4.10, P=0.045). Correlation analysis revealed negative associations between State-2 dwell time and clinical assessment factors. Post-tDCS analysis showed a significant change in mean dwell time for State-2 in responders (t-statistic = 4.506, P=0.046).

Investigators concluded that brain dynamics in DPD could serve as potential biomarkers for diagnosis and symptom analysis, leading to more personalized and effective treatment strategies.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-06096-1