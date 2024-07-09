Burning Mouth Underreported

Photo Credit: FOTOKITA

Burning mouth, or oral dysesthesia, is often underreported in patients with cancer but can indicate early cancer symptoms or treatment side effects, according to a study in Supportive Care in Cancer. Ana Gabriela Costa Normando, MD, DDS, and colleagues conducted a systematic review of 16 studies. The researchers identified burning mouth as an initial cancer symptom in three studies and as a treatment-related AE in radiotherapy, chemoradiotherapy, and chemotherapy. Burning mouth was an initial symptom in 0.62% of oral squamous cell carcinoma cases and in 3.3% of patients who primarily reported pain. Among those with chemotherapy-induced oral AEs, the prevalence of oral dysesthesia was 13.6%. The findings highlight the need for heightened awareness and proactive management of burning mouth in patients with cancer, as it is often underreported and undertreated.