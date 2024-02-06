SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Can Adjuvant Radiotherapy Improve Outcomes in Resected HCC With Narrow Margin?

Feb 06, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Kuang M, et al. Adjuvant radiotherapy after curative resection of hepatocellular carcinoma with narrow margin (<1 cm): a phase 2 multicenter, randomized controlled trial (RAISE). Abstract 722, ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium 2024, 18–20 January 18-20, 2024, San Francisco, CA, USA.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement