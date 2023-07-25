Can Cardiometabolic Risk Be Reduced in the Elderly? Comprehensive Epidemiological Study.

Through these epidemiological studies, which are based on statistical and observational calculations, without visual appeal, we tracked the incidence of public health problems. In this study, our research objective was to determine and evaluate the health patterns present in a population, along with identifying the factors that contribute to the risks or provide protection against specific diseases or conditions. The progression of cardiometabolic diseases is closely linked to various chronic conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and chronic kidney disease. This research study involved 578 patients, who were divided into six-year cohorts ranging from 2017 to 2022. The study examined parameters related to cardiometabolic diseases, including alcoholic hepatopathies, non-alcoholic hepatopathy, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, myocardial infarction, other forms of chronic coronary syndrome, peripheral vascular disease, microvascular diseases, macrovascular diseases, and hypercholesterolemia, while considering age and physical activity levels. The study concluded that individuals in the age group of 41-50 years exhibited the highest propensity for cardiometabolic damage. Additionally, the promotion of a healthy and active lifestyle is increasingly gaining traction among elderly patients.

