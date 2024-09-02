Capmatinib Effective with Manageable Safety in METex14 NSCLC, Including Brain Metastases

Photo Credit: Nemes Laszlo

The following is a summary of “Capmatinib efficacy for METex14 non-small cell lung cancer patients: Results of the IFCT-2104 CAPMATU study,” published in the August 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Ferreira et al.

Capmatinib, a selective MET inhibitor, has demonstrated efficacy in clinical trials for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with METex14 alterations. However, the real-world outcomes of capmatinib treatment remain underexplored. This study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of capmatinib in a real-world setting, leveraging data from the French Early Access Program (EAP), which began providing capmatinib to METex14 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who were either ineligible for or had experienced failure with first-line therapies.

The IFCT-2104 CAPMATU study is a multicenter investigation that analyzed all METex14 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who received capmatinib through the EAP from June 2019 until August 2021. The primary endpoints included time to treatment failure (TTF), progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), and objective response rate (ORR). A total of 146 patients were included in the analysis. The cohort had a median age of 74.9 years, with 56.6% identified as never-smokers and 32.4% presenting with brain metastases. The median TTF, PFS, and OS from the initiation of capmatinib were 5.1 months (95% CI: 4.2–6.0), 4.8 months (95% CI: 4.0–6.0), and 10.4 months (95% CI: 8.3–13.2), respectively. Among the 134 patients with evaluable responses, the ORR was 55.3% (95% CI: 46.8%–63.6%). Treatment-naïve patients had a median PFS of 7.7 months, whereas those with one or more prior lines of treatment had median PFS of 6.0 and 4.1 months, respectively. Patients with brain metastases exhibited a median PFS of 3.0 months. Capmatinib was well-tolerated with a manageable safety profile; grade 3 to 4 adverse events, primarily peripheral edema, were reported in 17.8% of patients.

In conclusion, this comprehensive real-world study reaffirms the efficacy of capmatinib in METex14 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), demonstrating its effectiveness even in those with brain metastases and those who had undergone multiple prior treatments. The manageable safety profile supports capmatinib’s significant role in treating this patient population.

