Carnitine palmitoyltransferase II (CPT II) deficiency responsible for refractory cardiac arrhythmias, acute multiorgan failure and early fatal outcome.

Apr 15, 2024

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Gregorio Serra

    Department of Health Promotion, Mother and Child Care, Internal Medicine and Medical Specialties “Giuseppe D’Alessandro”, University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy. gregorio.serra@unipa.it.

    Vincenzo Antona

    Department of Health Promotion, Mother and Child Care, Internal Medicine and Medical Specialties “Giuseppe D’Alessandro”, University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy.

    Vincenzo Insinga

    Department of Health Promotion, Mother and Child Care, Internal Medicine and Medical Specialties “Giuseppe D’Alessandro”, University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy.

    Giusy Morgante

    Department of Health Promotion, Mother and Child Care, Internal Medicine and Medical Specialties “Giuseppe D’Alessandro”, University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy.

    Alessia Vassallo

    Department of Health Promotion, Mother and Child Care, Internal Medicine and Medical Specialties “Giuseppe D’Alessandro”, University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy.

    Simona La Placa

    Department of Health Promotion, Mother and Child Care, Internal Medicine and Medical Specialties “Giuseppe D’Alessandro”, University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy.

    Ettore Piro

    Department of Health Promotion, Mother and Child Care, Internal Medicine and Medical Specialties “Giuseppe D’Alessandro”, University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy.

    Sergio Salerno

    Department of Health Promotion, Mother and Child Care, Internal Medicine and Medical Specialties “Giuseppe D’Alessandro”, University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy.

    Ingrid Anne Mandy Schierz

    Department of Health Promotion, Mother and Child Care, Internal Medicine and Medical Specialties “Giuseppe D’Alessandro”, University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy.

    Eloisa Gitto

    Department of Human Pathology in Adult and Developmental Age “Gaetano Barresi”, University of Messina, Messina, Italy.

    Mario Giuffrè

    Department of Health Promotion, Mother and Child Care, Internal Medicine and Medical Specialties “Giuseppe D’Alessandro”, University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy.

    Giovanni Corsello

    Department of Health Promotion, Mother and Child Care, Internal Medicine and Medical Specialties “Giuseppe D’Alessandro”, University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy.

