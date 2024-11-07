Case Management in Primary Care to Improve Health Equity for Complex Needs

Photo Credit: metamorworks

The following is a summary of “Opportunities of integrated care to improve equity for adults with complex needs: a qualitative study of case management in primary care,” published in the November 2024 issue of Primary Care by Hudon et al.

People in precarious socio-economic conditions face higher risks of health disorders and inequity. Addressing social determinants of health (SDH) can help reduce this.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to analyze how case management in primary care addresses the SDH in people with complex needs.

A case management program (CMP) for people with complex needs was implemented in 4 urban primary care clinics. They conducted a qualitative study using semi-structured interviews and a focus group with key informants (n = 24). Inductive thematic analysis identified emerging themes.

The results showed primary care case managers were well-positioned to assess individuals’ situations, build trust, and advocate for them, helping address unmet social needs (e.g., poor housing, social isolation, difficulty affording transportation, food, medication, etc.). Collaborating with community partners (e.g., streetworkers) enhanced support for housing relocation, transportation access, and care. With consent, involving a significant relative or community member in an individualized service plan could further support addressing social needs.

The study concluded case management in primary care can address SDH and improve health equity by fostering trust, collaboration, and social support. They recommended further research to strengthen partnerships between primary care and community organizations.

