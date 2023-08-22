CDC37 Shift Predicts Response and Prognosis in Bortezomib-treated Multiple Myeloma

The following is a summary of “Cell division cycle 37 change after bortezomib-based induction therapy helps to predict clinical response and prognosis in multiple myeloma patients,” published in the June 2023 issue of Hematology by Lin et al.

Cell division cycle 37 (CDC37) regulates disease progression and bortezomib resistance in multiple myeloma via X-box binding protein 1 and nuclear factor-kappa-B. Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate the prognostic significance of CDC37 pre and post-bortezomib-based induction in multiple myeloma patients.

They assessed CDC37 levels via PCR in plasma cells from bone marrow before and after bortezomib-based induction in 82 myeloma patients, along with 20 disease controls (DC) and 20 healthy controls (HC).

The results showed that CDC37 levels were higher in multiple myeloma patients than in DC and HC (P< 0.001). In multiple myeloma, CDC37 correlated with increased serum creatinine (P= 0.017) and beta-2-microglobulin (P= 0.027), unfavorable revised International Staging System stage (P= 0.041). Notably, CDC37 reduced after bortezomib-based induction (P< 0.001). Baseline CDC37 was lower in complete responders vs. non-responders (P= 0.023). CDC37 after bortezomib-based induction was lower in complete response (P< 0.001) and objective response (P= 0.001). Baseline CDC37 predicted worse progression-free survival (P= 0.033). CDC37 post-bortezomib estimated shorter progression-free survival (P= 0.006) and overall survival (P= 0.005) via multivariate analysis.

They concluded CDC37 expression decreases after bortezomib induction treatment, indicating an unsatisfactory response.

