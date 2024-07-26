Cellular-Field Interaction Using Valence and Conflict Process for sgACC in Treatment Restistant Depression

The following is a summary of “Integration of valence and conflict processing through cellular-field interactions in human subgenual cingulate during emotional face processing in treatment-resistant depression,” published in the July 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Zalasky et al.

The subgenual anterior cingulate cortex (sgACC) is crucial for various cognitive and emotional processes, but the role in integrating the functions remains poorly understood.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study examining the integration of multiple functions in the sgACC by analyzing single neurons and local field oscillatory activities during emotional and cognitive tasks.

They examined 14 patients of the sgACC undergoing deep brain stimulation for treatment-resistant depression. Single neuron and local field activity were recorded while performing a modified Stroop task featuring emotional face images with varying valence and congruence. Additionally, spike-field interactions were analyzed to understand how network dynamics influence single-neuron responses in the region.

The result showed that in sgACC, most single neurons were responsive to emotional valence and task congruence, suggesting the neurons simultaneously encode multiple processes and reflect the multifunctional role. Peak neuronal activity revealed increased power in low-frequency oscillations, including synchronization in the theta band (4–8 Hz) and desynchronization in the beta band (13–30 Hz). Theta activity was modulated by trial congruency, with more significant power increased after non-congruent stimuli, whereas beta desynchronization occurred regardless of emotional valence. Spike-field interactions showed that local sgACC spiking was strongly phase-locked to beta-band activity while phase-locking to theta-band was less common but more pronounced in neurons responsive to the task.

Investigators concluded that spike-field interactions in the human sgACC has a specific role in emotional and cognitive processing, with theta dynamics critical for conflict detection and the sgACC integrates cognitive and emotional functions through beta and theta modulation.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41380-024-02667-6