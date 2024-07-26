Concurrent Pruritus in Neuropathic Pain Linked to Higher Anxiety, Depression, and Aδ-Fiber Dysfunction

Photo Credit: Toa55

The following is a summary of “Phenotyping peripheral neuropathies with and without pruritus: a cross-sectional multicenter study,” published in the June 2024 issue of Pain by Baka et al.

Pruritus in patients with peripheral neuropathy (PNP) is commonly underdiagnosed by healthcare professionals (HCPs).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the structural abnormalities and sensory effects associated with neuropathic pruritus and the relationship with neuropathic pain in patients with PNP.

They conducted neurological examinations, nerve conduction studies, skin biopsies, and quantitative sensory testing to assess the intraepidermal nerve fiber density. Questionnaires were also administered to evaluate pruritus and pain characteristics, anxiety, depression, and quality of life. Patients were categorized into 4 groups based on the severity of pain and pruritus.

The result showed that patients with neuropathic pain, particularly with concurrent pruritus, exhibited higher levels of anxiety, depression, and reduced quality of life compared to controls. The pruritus group showed Aδ-fiber dysfunction evidenced by increased cold detection thresholds and lower intraepidermal nerve fiber density in the thigh.

Investigators concluded that distinct patterns in PNP phenotypes emerged based on sensory profiles, highlighting the significant impact of neuropathic pruritus on psychological well-being and suggesting important implications for management strategies.

Source: journals.lww.com/pain/fulltext/9900/phenotyping_peripheral_neuropathies_with_and.638.aspx