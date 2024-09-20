Circ_0003489 as a Biomarker for Poor Treatment Response in NDMM

The following is a summary of “Circular RNA_0003489 reflects unfavorable treatment response and shortened survival in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients who receive bortezomib-based induction therapy,” published in the September 2024 issue of Hematology by Song et al.

Circular RNA_0003489 (Circ_0003489) is linked to multiple myeloma (MM) cell growth and drug resistance. However, the role of the Circ_0003489 as a biomarker for patients with newly diagnosed MM (NDMM) needs to be better understood.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study exploring how circ_0003489 levels relate to treatment response and survival in patients with NDMM undergoing bortezomib-based induction therapy.

They collected bone marrow (BM) samples from 85 patients with NDMM and 15 donor controls. Circ_0003489 levels in BM plasma cells were measured using reverse transcription-quantitative PCR and analyzed based on quartiles and median.

The results showed that Circ_0003489 expression was higher in patients with NDMM than in donor controls (P<0.001). Increased circ_0003489 levels correlated with more BM plasma cells (P=0.040) and worse international staging system (ISS) stages (P=0.007), beta-2 microglobulin (P=0.011), and lactate dehydrogenase (P=0.042). Higher circ_0003489 levels were linked to reduced complete and partial responses (P=0.020 and P=0.041), lower progression-free survival (PFS) (P=0.020 when expression cut by quartile and P=0.006 when cut by median), and shorter OS in patients with NDMM (P=0.038). Higher circ_0003489 quartile predicted poorer PFS (HR=1.342, P=0.045) but not OS.

Investigators concluded that higher circ_0003489 levels were linked to poorer treatment responses and shorter survival in patients with NDMM undergoing bortezomib-based induction therapy.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2024.2399419#abstract