CKD Progression Risk Up With Increasing Albuminuria in Normal Range

The risk for CKD progression increases with higher levels of albuminuria, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Ashish Verma, MD, and colleagues estimated the increase in the cumulative incidence of CKD progression with higher baseline levels of albuminuria among 1,629 participants with CKD who had normal albuminuria (<30 mg/g). In total, 182 participants experienced CKD progression (median follow-up, 9.8 years). The 10-year adjusted cumulative incidences of CKD progression were 8.7% for a urine albumin-creatinine ratio (UACR) of zero to less than five, 11.5% for a UACR of five to less than 15, and 19.5% for a UACR of 15 or higher. The study team observed a linear increase in 10-year adjusted cumulative incidence based on baseline UACR. “These findings underscore the need for future studies to determine the optimal threshold for initiating treatment with antiproteinuric agents and whether the further reduction in albuminuria may improve adverse clinical outcomes,” Dr. Verma and colleagues wrote.

Author Rebecca Shover