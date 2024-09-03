Clinical Requirements & Personal Factors Impact PrEP Uptake

Photo Credit: Avector -1001-

In the United States, potential PrEP users and current PrEP users both reported issues related to medication as barriers to uptake, according to results published in HIV Research & Clinical Practice. Researchers examined data from 480 PrEP users (mean age, 35.3) and 121 non-users (mean age, 32.5); most participants were men who identified as men who have sex with men. Most users (90.0%) were taking PrEP daily and reported fears about getting HIV (79.0%); at-risk behaviors were the primary drivers of PrEP use. Half of non-users (49.0%) chose not to start PrEP due to not wanting long-term medication, according to physician reports. PrEP stigma was a concern for users (50.0%) and non-users (65.0%). More than half felt that remembering to take PrEP (57.0%) and the necessary monitoring (63.0%) were burdensome. “This study highlighted drivers for PrEP uptake from physician, PrEP user, and non-user perspectives as well as the attributes needed in PrEP products to aid increased PrEP uptake,” researchers wrote.