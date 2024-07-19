Coma Prevalence in Chilean Critical Care Units: Insights from a World Coma Day Cross-Sectional Survey

The following is a summary of “Coma Prevalence in Critical Care Units in Chile: Results of a Cross-Sectional Survey on World Coma Day,” published in the April 2024 issue of Critical Care by Giglio et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the prevalence of coma in Chilean critical care units, along with factors influencing it, such as patient demographics, causes of coma, and associated complications.

They employed a cross-sectional survey design on a single day to gather data nationwide. Public and private hospitals in Chile with critical care and intensive cardiac care units were included. An online questionnaire was distributed to collect information on patients with critical illness, covering demographic data, causes and duration of coma, medical complications encountered, and any supporting needs.

The result showed a high response rate of 84% from participating hospitals, representing 2,708 patients data. Coma was found in 2.9% of patients with critical illness in which the median age was 61 years old (between 50 and 72 years), and more than two-thirds (66.2%) were male. The typical duration of coma lasted 5 days (IQR 2-9 days). Cerebral hemorrhage was identified as the leading cause of coma, with severe hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, acute ischemic stroke, and traumatic brain injury following in frequency. Nearly half (48.1%) of the comatose patients experienced additional medical complications during treatment, with pneumonia being the most prevalent. The vast majority (97.4%) of patients required supportive care while in a coma.

Investigators concluded that coma was a prevalent condition in Chilean critical and cardiac care units, and it is often associated with medical complications during hospitalization.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12028-024-01986-4