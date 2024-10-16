Comparative Analysis of Gender Preferences in Mental Health Apps

Photo Credit: oatawa

The following is a summary of “Gender differences in preferences for mental health apps in the general population – a choice-based conjoint analysis from Germany,” published in the October 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Jagemann et al.

Researchers conducted a choice-based conjoint analysis (CBCA) with a nationally representative sample of 2,108 participants (53% female) aged 18 to 74 years. They evaluated 20 choice sets, each describing 3 treatment variants based on provider, content, costs, and waiting time.

The results showed that costs (relative importance [RI] = 55%) were the most critical factor in choosing treatment options, followed by provider (RI = 31%), content (RI = 10%), and waiting time (RI = 4%). Small but statistically significant differences emerged between genders, with women prioritizing the provider and men emphasizing cost and waiting time. Age and prior experience with psychotherapy and mental health apps were related to individual preferences but did not change gender effects. Only a minority (approximately 8%) preferred AI-based treatment over traditional therapy.

The study concluded that both men and women consistently favored affordable mental health treatments by human therapists, emphasizing that while AI-driven mental health apps should align with user preferences, they may not fully meet the increasing demand for mental health services.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-06134-y