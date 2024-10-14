Comparative Analysis of Morbidity in Robotic vs Open Prostatectomy

Photo Credit: Halid

The following is a summary of “Robotic assisted simple prostatectomy mitigates perioperative morbidity compared to open simple prostatectomy – a single institution report,” published in the October 2024 issue of Urology by Larsen et al.

Open simple prostatectomy is recommended for men with prostate sizes >80 mL and moderate to severe LUTS but has higher complication rates and longer hospital stays than minimally invasive procedures.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare perioperative data from initial robotic assisted simple prostatectomy (RASP) cases with those from open simple prostatectomy (OSP) at our department.

They identified patients using procedure codes. In the OSP group, they performed adenoma enucleation via the prostatic capsule (Millin procedure), while in the RASP group, access to the adenoma was through the bladder. Complications were scored using the Clavien-Dindo classification system.

The results showed that 27 patients underwent OSP, compared to the first 26 patients who had RASP. The groups were similar in age, body mass index, and ASA score. Operative time was significantly shorter in the OSP group; however, bleeding volume, postoperative hemoglobin drop, and blood transfusions were significantly higher in this group. The average length of stay was 5.5 (2–18) days for OSP vs 1.6 (1–5) days for RASP (P<0.001). Postoperative complications classified as Clavien-Dindo ≥ 2 were significantly more common in the OSP group (11) compared to none in the RASP group (P<0.001).

Investigators concluded that robotic assisted simple prostatectomy reduced perioperative morbidity compared to open simple prostatectomy.

