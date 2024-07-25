Comparative Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of ACP vs PEG in Treating GA

The following is a summary of “A Cost Effectiveness Analysis of Avacincaptad Pegol for the Treatment of Geographic Atrophy with Comparison to Pegcetacoplan,” published in the May 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Patel et al.

Geographic atrophy (GA) is an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) that is often treated with intravitreal injections.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine the cost-effectiveness of avacincaptad pegol (ACP) and pegcetacoplan (PEG) in treating GA.

They used 2022 Medicare data for costs in Miami, covering hospital and non-hospital settings. Outcomes were based on the GATHER2, DERBY, and OAKS trials. All patients in the ACP group were treated every month (EM) in year 1 and later every other month (EOM) or EM in year 2. Models over 2 years considered different treatment frequencies and settings for ACP and PEG.

The results showed that treating GA and ACP costs $67,400 (EM) and $40,600 (EOM) over 2 years. Delaying GA by 3.4 months (EM) and 4.5 months (EOM) costs $649/day (EM) and $356/day (EOM). Facility-based costs per unit area of RPE saved were $119,000/mm2 (EM ACP) vs. $54,000/mm2 (EM PEG) (P<0.001), $57,100/mm2 (EOM ACP) vs. $31,400/mm2 (EOM PEG) (P<0.001) and $45,300/mm2 (hypothetical EOM from outset ACP)

Investigators concluded that ACP in EOM was more cost-effective than EM. However, ACP was less cost-effective for extrafoveal lesions than PEG, whether treated monthly or every other month.

