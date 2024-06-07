Comparing Cytokine Expression with Disease Severity in Plasma Cell- and Eosinophil-Dominant CRSwNP

The following is a summary of “Comparison of cytokine expression and disease severity between plasma cell-dominant and eosinophil-dominant patients in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps,” published in the May 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Lin, et al.

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) is a diverse inflammatory disease affecting the nasal and sinus mucosa. For a study, researchers sought to compare the cytokine expression and disease severity between plasma cell-dominant and eosinophil-dominant subtypes in patients with CRSwNP.

The study included 53 patients with CRSwNP and 19 control subjects who did not have asthma or a history of smoking. Cytokine levels were assessed using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and the presence of inflammatory cells was determined through immunohistochemistry.

Among the cytokines analyzed, IL-6 was the only one that showed a significant difference between the two subtypes. Plasma cell-dominant patients with CRSwNP exhibited a higher proportion of mast cells and IgE cells than those with eosinophil-dominant CRSwNP. Regarding disease severity, objective scores (LMK-CT and TPS) were higher in the eosinophil-dominant group, whereas the subjective score (SNOT-22) was higher in the plasma cell-dominant group. Additionally, the percentage of plasma cell-dominant cells was significantly positively correlated with disease severity according to the TPS and SNOT-22 scores.

The findings revealed that plasma cell-dominant inflammation, a subtype of type 2 CRS, is significantly associated with subjective disease severity. The study highlights the roles of IL-6, IgE, and mast cells as distinguishing factors between eosinophil-dominant and plasma cell-dominant CRSwNP. The insights could be valuable for clinical diagnosis and personalized treatment approaches.

